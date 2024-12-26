Drunk foreign woman causes chaos at Pattaya hotel, citizen helps capture her

PATTAYA, Thailand – A foreign woman in a heavily intoxicated state caused a scene at a hotel on Pattaya Beach Road, breaking a glass table while attempting to engage in inappropriate behavior with a male companion at 3:06 AM on December 25.

Hotel staff tried to intervene and escort the pair to the police, but the woman fled. Citizens assisted in capturing her, and she was eventually taken in for questioning. The hotel plans to file a report on the damage and will seek compensation once the woman has sobered up.

































