Pattaya cracks down on unlicensed foreign street vendors

Pattaya, Thailand – In a joint operation carried out on July 20, the Policy and Planning Division of the Pattaya City Administration, in collaboration with local police officers and the Department of Employment, conducted an inspection to crack down on foreign workers engaging in unauthorized street vending in Pattaya City.







During the operation, about 30 vendors were interrogated inspected for legal documents. Among them, two individuals were caught as foreign workers involved in selling goods on the streets without proper authorization. Following standard procedure, the foreign workers were given an opportunity to present their documentation and explain their situation. However, they failed to provide valid permits. They were sternly warned about the serious consequences of engaging in unauthorized work in the country.







The Pattaya City Administration and the Department of Employment issued a reminder to all foreign workers to adhere to labor laws and obtain the necessary permits before engaging in any employment activities within the city.

















