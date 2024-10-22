Pattaya police establish reporting center for The Icon Group case amid rising victim count

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya Police Chief Pol. Col. Nawin Thirawit announced the establishment of a 24-hour reporting center for victims of the The Icon Group case, which has affected numerous individuals, resulting in a total of 21 reported victims and losses exceeding 4.5 million baht on October 21. The initiative follows an order from National Police Chief Pol. Gen. Kitrat Phanphet to set up complaint centers at all police stations nationwide to address the widespread distress caused by this case.









In a recent meeting at the Pattaya Police Station, Chief Nawin gathered investigators and related officers to prepare for accommodating victims who wish to file complaints. He emphasized that all complaints must be accepted without refusal, ensuring that victims feel supported throughout the reporting process.





Victims are advised to prepare relevant documents, including communication records with the group’s team leaders and proof of money transfers, to expedite the evidence collection process. This evidence will be consolidated and sent to the Central Investigation Bureau for further action.

Authorities are committed to providing assistance to victims of The Icon Group case and maintaining a responsive approach to ensuring justice for those affected.





































