Pattaya police crackdown on illegal beach operations after knife threat incident

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya authorities, including police and municipal officers, launched a concerted effort to combat illegal activities on Pattaya Beach following a violent incident involving a beach chair vendor. The crackdown occurred after a vendor, upset by inspections from municipal officers, brandished a folding knife and chased them away. The officers managed to avoid confrontation and recorded the incident as evidence before calling for police backup.









On the evening of October 20, a joint task force led by Banglamung District Chief Wikit Manarojkit, Pattaya Police Chief Pol. Col. Nawin Teerawit, and other officials conducted a patrol along Pattaya Beach. The operation aimed to deter illegal activities, including unauthorized beach chair rentals and the illicit sale of alcohol and kratom drinks, especially during the busy weekend when many tourists visit.

Following the earlier confrontation, officers found no illegal vendors operating on the beach that night. Authorities encouraged tourists to report any illegal activities they encounter. This initiative is part of an ongoing effort to maintain safety for visitors and uphold the city’s positive image, especially as the peak tourist season approaches.





Moving forward, officials emphasized the need for stricter enforcement to ensure compliance with local regulations and enhance tourist safety in Pattaya.

