Pattaya police crackdown on illegal Bolt app drivers

While Thailand legalized ride-hailing apps a year ago, the Bolt application isn’t one of those and Pattaya-area authorities came down hard on their drivers Friday.

Chonburi Land Transport Department and Pattaya traffic police officers snared numerous Bolt drivers operating or called to the Central Pattaya shopping mall Nov. 24. Each were fined up to 2,000 baht and told to stop using their personal cars to provide public transport.







Authorities said that while services such as Grab are now legal – six companies registered last year to provide ride-hailing app services – both cars and drivers must obtain special licenses. The private citizens using their own cars to pick up Bolt customers all were illegal, they said.

Bolt is a newcomer to the sector and, based on recent events, is a dodgy bet for service. In April, a Pattaya woman was killed after her Bolt driver cut off a pickup and crashed. Last year, another Pattaya woman claimed a Bolt driver drugged and tried to rape her.





































