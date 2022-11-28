‘Floral Fair 2022’ at Suanluang Rama IX park, Bangkok

On 1-10 December 2022, Suanluang Rama IX park, in Bangkok, is organizing ‘Floral Fair 2022’, showcasing a variety of flowers and cultural activities for everyone to experience. It is also expected to lead to more people visiting other attractions around the country, under the concept “Thai Royal & Local Experience” in various forms.







This year, the Suanluang Rama IX Floral Fair has highlights that should not be missed. The Winter Flower Garden Exhibition will dazzle visitors with bright blooming tulips and features a variety of 100,000 colorful flowers. Watch the fireworks display on 1 and 10 December, an exhibition about plants, and enjoy the many other interesting things to do. (PRD)

































