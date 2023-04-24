Pattaya police continue crackdown of illegal foreign nationals

Three Chinese nationals were fined as police continued immigration crackdowns on foreign nationals.

Acting on orders from national deputy police chief Pol. Gen. Surachet “Big Joke” Hakparn for Banglamung and Sattahip police to make weekly checks on Chinese nationals and other foreigners possibly doing something illegal or overstaying their visas, Banglamung officers raided two homes in the Patta Define Village in Takhiantia in east Pattaya April 22.







Chee Yei, 29, Jao Jong Cheung, 28, and Li Jien Lu, 35, were found to have legal passports and visas, but they committed the ultimate sin of not doing their 90-day immigration check-in, so they were fined 4,000 baht each.

At a second house, an unidentified Chinese woman was interrogated and found to have done nothing wrong.















