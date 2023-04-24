Thailand steps up measures against domestic violence

Addressing domestic violence has become a major priority in Thailand, as local foundations aim to promote legal reform and social awareness.

Statistics collected by these organizations reveal the need for a proactive approach to reducing incidents of family violence. In 2021, 372 cases involving various forms of domestic violence were reported. The focus is now on supporting young women aged 20-30 as well as those aged 15-20, who are most commonly affected.







Efforts are being made to address traditional male-dominated values, which can contribute to controlling behavior in relationships. The goal is to promote a more balanced and respectful dynamic within families.

Additionally, initiatives are being put in place to regulate the availability of firearms and improve legal mechanisms to effectively tackle domestic violence. Encouraging open communication and providing support networks for women experiencing abuse can help reduce fear of societal judgment and losing family support.







To create lasting change, activists are urging society to acknowledge and address domestic violence as a critical issue. They also advocate for political parties to prioritize this matter through policy reform and raising public awareness.

Proposed amendments to the current laws on domestic violence protection aim to focus on victims’ needs and establish clear conditions and timelines for rehabilitating perpetrators. Legal authorities are also encouraged to consider hiring female investigators who can empathize with and support the victims, ensuring that their voices are heard and respected. (NNT)















