Pattaya police claim unreturned motorbike rental not theft

The owner of a motorbike-rental company blasted Pattaya police for saying it wasn’t theft when a customer didn’t return a rented bike.

A baffled and angry Thananpat Tatchaphon, owner of Mister Thai Motorbike on Soi VC, went to the press May 1 to lambast police for failing to pursue an obvious case of larceny.

Thananpat provided photos of the renter, Ms. Angkawipa Nganphan, and the missing motorcycle to a local reporter.







According to Thananpat, Ms. Nganphan rented a Honda PCX on April 9 for three days, with a scheduled return date of April 12. Nganphan later contacted Thananpat to extend the rental period by another three days.

However, when the extended due date arrived, Nganphan failed to return the motorcycle and stopped answering phone calls.







Unable to reach the renter, Thananpat visited the address provided in the rental contract, only to discover it was fake. A week later, she consulted with a lawyer and reported the situation to the Pattaya Police Station, hoping to file a lawsuit.

Yet a Pattaya police duty officer didn’t consider that a theft, saying that Nganphan rented the bike, so she didn’t steal it.

Thananpat expressed confusion and frustration with the police response, believing the case should be treated as vehicle theft. Despite the lack of legal action, there are no indications that the missing motorcycle may be returned.

Thananpat offered a reward to anyone who could locate both the motorbike and the alleged thief.















