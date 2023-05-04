Motorcyclist crushed to death by bus on Pattaya’s Thepprasit Road

A motorcyclist died when it collided with a tour bus carrying Chinese tourists on Labor Day.

The Khun Anan & K-Man Service Co. bus driven by Direk Jaikusol, 40, still had the Honda PCX lodged in its front when paramedics arrived around 10 p.m. on Thepprasit Road. The body of Witsanu Kanngam, 28, was lying nearby.







Direk said he was driving toward the beach while Kanngam drove the opposite way. The narrow street where the accident occurred was used by the bus as it was a detour route. There was no way to avoid hitting him head-on.

Police documented the scene and discovered collision and skid marks extending over 100 meters. Police will review CCTV footage to gather more information on the incident, and the deceased was transported to Banglamung Hospital.







The detour caused by road construction in the area has reportedly been the site of multiple accidents, resulting in serious injuries and fatalities.















