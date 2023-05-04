Jomtien Beach thrives as Labor Day crowds boost Pattaya economy

Traffic jams stretched the length of Jomtien Beach Road on Labor Day as locals and tourists flocked to the popular beach destination.

Visitors used their own beach mats or took advantage of beach umbrella services, filling the area with more activity than usual.







The bustling atmosphere proved profitable for businesses in the area, including shops, restaurants, street vendors, and Thai massage providers. As a result, traffic leading into Pattaya backed up for several kilometers. Although the roads were crowded, commuters experienced delays mainly at traffic light junctions.

Thanawat Polwichai, president of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and advisory chairman for the Center for Economic and Business Forecasting, has been studying the financial situations of many of the low-income tourists who visited Pattaya this weekend.







In his study of those earning less than 15,000 baht a month, research indicated that many laborers continue to struggle with expenses that exceed their incomes, resulting in high levels of debt.

Despite these challenges, workers are increasingly engaging in outdoor activities, with spending during the Labor Day holiday reaching 2,500 baht per person. Overall, an estimated 2 billion baht circulated during this year’s holiday, representing a 29.8% increase. Polwichai believes that household debt will decrease gradually as the economy recovers.

Thai laborers have called on the new government to address societal inequalities, improve welfare, and support regional economic recovery to create more job opportunities.

They also urge the government to ensure that product prices and living expenses align with wages and to make adjustments for inflation and increased costs.



























