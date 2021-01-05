Pattaya police checkpoints screening for fevers, aliens

Pattaya-area police are checking documents and temperatures to reign in the city’s coronavirus outbreak.

Pol. Capt. Suchat Dutsadee led the team of uniformed officers and police volunteers at the Sukhumvit Road checkpoint outside the Banglamung Police Station Jan. 3.

Officers stopped cars, trucks and vans randomly, checking identification documents, inquiring why they were coming in or leaving the area, scanning for fevers and keeping an eye out for illegal aliens.





While there is no restriction on movement in or out of Pattaya or Chonburi, interprovincial travel is discouraged. Only migrant workers are prohibited from moving freely.

Suchat said much of the focus was on public and private vans carrying workers or tourists. Any migrant workers without proper papers would be arrested while anyone showing Covid-19 symptoms would be taken to Banglamung Hospital for coronavirus testing.













