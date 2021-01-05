Pattaya will supply food regularly to locked-down Koh Larn Island

Pattaya will supply Koh Larn residents with food and vital supplies following the closure of the tourist island until Jan. 20.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said Jan. 4 that city hall will respect the Koh Larn Community’s decision to suspend tourism on the island.









Following a similar move last year, the island frequently depended on food handouts from the city and charities. This time, Sonthaya said, plans are being laid with community leaders for consumer products and food to be delivered to the island to prevent hardship.

Overall, Sonthaya called Pattaya’s coronavirus outbreak “controllable”, noting that Banglamung District, one of the two hottest spots for Covid-19 in the province, was seeing 15-40 cases a day. If cases can decline each day, the restrictions on daily life put in place can soon be lifted, he said.

Chonburi on Monday reported 35 more cases, but most were in Sriracha District, the other hot zone.

Sonthaya stressed Chonburi was not under a hard lockdown. Movement, while discouraged, was not prohibited.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha urged people in Thailand to stay home but stopped short of calling the new measures a lockdown, which would have prompted government compensation for people put out of work.













