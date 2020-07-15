Pattaya police chase gas-station runner

Police are searching for a man who left a Pattaya gas station without paying.

Suneeport Konkumtan, an attendant at the PTT gas station on Sukhumvit Road, said a man in a bronze sedan came in July 13 and bought 700 baht in fuel.









He then tried to pay with credit cards. The first two were declined. He then handed a third card to her and, as she tried to process it, sped off. That card, too, had been declined.

Police have the incident on security video and are tracking him down for theft as well as possible credit-card fraud.





