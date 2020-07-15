Seven arrested for running Pattaya online-gambling website

Police arrested seven men who allegedly ran an online-gambling website out of a Nong Plalai house.







Eakasit Kunanantakul, permanent secretary at the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, joined transnational-crime, narcotics and Chonburi officers on the July 13 raid of the Moo 4 village home.

The seven arrested, ages 22-27, allegedly were administering a website called “123 Yes” to play cards or other games online.

Each of the men said they were paid by the site’s owners to assist customers in signing up and even teaching them to play.

Police are now trying to identify and track down the website owner.





