Regional police raided Thai food shops and stores illegally selling alcohol after hours in Pattaya.

The Joker BBQ Pork, Pak Taek Hotpot, and unnamed snooker halls selling food and booze were stormed around 3:30 a.m. by Pattaya and Region 2 police Dec. 2.

Police said they are raiding businesses in the Pattaya area found to be selling alcohol after 2 a.m. as well as bars and clubs open past legal hours.