Pattaya police bust motorcycle-theft ring that stashed bikes in jungle

Pattaya-area police arrested 10 men and teenagers accused of comprising a major motorcycle theft ring that stashed stolen bikes in the jungle in Takhiantia, East Pattaya.

Chonburi and Banglamung police announced on March 1 the arrest of Anak Sandorn, 40, Banpoj Deemak, 37, Siwaruth Siriphan, 29, Yodsakorn Ritsri, 22, Sahachok Jaingam, 22, and five youths ages 15-18. They also showed off 13 more stolen motorbikes recovered.







Police said all those arrested lived in the same building in the Eua Arthon public-housing project in East Pattaya and allegedly sold the bikes to a dealer in Sriracha after first staging them in a deserted patch of jungle in Takhiantia subdistrict.

Their arrests came less than a week after Takhiantia residents foraging in the woods stumbled across seven Honda Wave 110 bikes in a secluded area in Moo 5 village two kilometers off Highway 331 and 200 meters up a hill.



























