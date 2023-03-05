Pattaya School No. 3 marks 87th anniversary

Pattaya School No. 3 celebrated its 87th anniversary with a hospitality-career day.

Deputy Mayor Thitiphan Petchtrakul chaired the opening ceremony for Wat Sawang Fah Pruktaram School’s Foundation Day and the English Aesthetics & Hotel workshop with city council members, educators and students attending.







She said aesthetics and vocational courses have become increasingly important so the school launched a program on reading in English with an emphasis on spelling; aesthetics with participation of virtual art, music, sports, beauty and social awareness; and vocational skills.

The idea is to train students to work later in the hotel industry.

Public officials and monks also performed the requisite blessing and prayer rituals for the occasion and city administrators perused an exhibit of student works.



























