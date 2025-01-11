Pattaya Police bust illegal gambling ring on Jomtien Beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya Police received a tip-off about a group of people openly gambling on Jomtien Beach, disregarding the law on January 10. The police conducted an undercover operation and found nearly 10 individuals, both Thai and Cambodian nationals, openly playing dice gambling games using mobile phones in the public area.

The police quickly raided the location, and the suspects scattered. A total of six individuals were arrested: three Thai nationals and three Cambodian nationals. Some managed to escape, but authorities seized cash and a mobile phone used for the illegal gambling activities.

The suspects are facing charges of unlawful gambling, and they have been taken into custody for further legal proceedings.







































