Pattaya police break up planned motorbike street race

Pattaya police broke up a planned illegal street race before any bikes hit the pavement.

Police chief Pol. Col. Kullachart Kullachai led a team of officers to a race-staging area Feb. 12, seizing 20 motorcycles and ticketing another 30 others for everything from unpaid vehicle taxes to missing license plates to illegal modification.







Officers swept in after learning of an online chat in which the planned race was announced. When officers arrived more than 100 motorbikes were on scene with 50 riders detained.

Ownership of 20 of the bikes couldn’t be verified, so the vehicles were impounded.































