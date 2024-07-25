‘Advanced Satellite Testing Center’ opened at Space Inspirium in Sriracha, Chonburi

Thailand is advancing its space ambitions through the Satellite Assembly Integration and Testing Center (AIT) located at the Space Inspirium in Sriracha district, Chonburi province. Managed by the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA), the AIT center is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including a clean room and test bench for satellite research and development. Among the users of its services are Mu Space Corp, a Thai spacecraft and satellite producer, and the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF).







The AIT center has already conducted crucial tests on the RTAF’s Thai Universe-1 satellite, assessing its ability to withstand harsh space conditions through vibration and temperature testing. This is part of the center’s offerings, which include mass property tests to determine a satellite’s center of gravity.

The center plans to introduce tests for electromagnetic interference, enhancing its testing capabilities. The quality of the AIT’s testing equipment has been validated by Surrey Satellite Technology Limited (SSTL) in the United Kingdom, confirming that it meets both UK and international ISO 9100 standards.







The AIT center recently facilitated testing for Thailand’s THEOS-2A satellite, which is expected to launch from Satish Dhawan Space Center in India by the end of the year. Developed by a team of GISTDA engineers and SSTL experts over two years, THEOS-2A is designed to orbit 520 kilometers above Earth. It will serve national needs, including agricultural management, natural disaster response, and resource mapping. (NNT)





































