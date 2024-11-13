Pattaya to improve public area after resident complaints about dangerous wildlife

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya is set to enhance the public space behind the Jema Dee Mansion on Sukhumvit Soi 28 (near Bangkok Pattaya Hospital), following concerns raised by local residents about the increasing presence of poisonous animals, particularly during the rainy season.









In response, Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai stated that while the area is privately owned and was designated as a public space years ago, the lack of an access road had delayed improvements. However, with the area now more developed, the city plans to allocate funds for a proper upgrade.











Initial clearance work by the city’s public health and sanitation staff is scheduled for November 19, addressing immediate safety concerns. Additionally, the city intends to propose funding for road construction in the 2025 budget.





































