Pattaya police arrest ‘Mac the Master Key’ for armed robbery in residential areas

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pol. Lt. Col. Thananon Athipansri, Deputy Superintendent of Pattaya City Police, and Pol. Lt. Col. Sittaphon Thattiang, on October 17, led a team of officers in the arrest of Amarin, also known as “Mac,” a 27-year-old suspect wanted under a warrant issued by Pattaya Provincial Court. He was charged with “theft in a dwelling by breaking into secured areas using a vehicle to aid the crime and evade arrest.” Mac was apprehended at a residence in Phla Subdistrict, Ban Chang District, Rayong Province.









Mac had a history of stealing valuables from various apartments in Pattaya. He used a master key to break locks and doors, carrying a firearm during his crimes to resist arrest if cornered. He had been involved in over 30 criminal cases, making his capture a priority for authorities. The police meticulously planned the operation and surrounded the premises before arresting him.





During the raid, police seized a homemade 9mm pistol, lock-picking tools, and various stolen items, including nearly 10,000 baht in cash, a gold necklace, a gold-encased Buddha pendant, a diamond-studded gold ring, and a wristwatch. All the items were taken as evidence.





































