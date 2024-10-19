Crackdown on mother with child begging in Pattaya, 9 Cambodians and 5 Thais detained

PATTAYA, Thailand – A coordinated operation led by Pol. Lt. Col. Kawinwatch Arayasurivong, Deputy Superintendent of Chonburi Immigration, and other local authorities, targeted beggars in Pattaya City, Bang Lamung District on October 18. The joint team, consisting of more than 30 officers from Chonburi Immigration, local administration, and the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, conducted thorough checks along Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya Second Road, and key tourist areas.









Authorities arrested 15 individuals, including 9 Cambodian nationals and 5 Thais, one of whom was a mother carrying her child to evoke sympathy. The detained individuals were found with cups full of coins and banknotes, believed to have been collected while begging.





Upon further investigation, it was revealed that the Cambodian adults and children had illegally entered Thailand. They were transferred to Pattaya Police Station for processing before being deported. The Thai beggars were documented and fined accordingly.





































