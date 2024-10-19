Devotees gather for Tak Bat Devo Ceremony at Pattaya temples

PATTAYA, Thailand – A large number of Buddhist devotees gathered to participate in the traditional “Tak Bat Devo” ceremony, marking a significant religious event following the end of Buddhist Lent on October 18. The event, held one day after the conclusion of Lent, saw Thai Buddhists and international residents come together to offer alms to monks at various temples, including Wat Chai Mongkol, Wat Boon Samphan, Wat Phothisamphan in Naklua, Wat Boonkanjanaram, Wat Nong Or in Central Pattaya, and Wat Suthawas.









Devotees offered dry food, sticky rice, and traditional “look yoan” rice balls to the monks, preserving the ancient tradition of Tak Bat Devo, which dates back to the time of the Buddha. The ceremony commemorates the Buddha’s descent from Tavatimsa Heaven after delivering sermons to his mother during the rainy season retreat. Upon his return, followers awaited his arrival with alms offerings.





Adding to the vibrant atmosphere, local schoolchildren from Pattaya performed traditional northeastern (Isan) dances, while international residents, including migrant workers from Myanmar, also participated in the ceremony.

At Wat Boonkanjanaram, the event strictly followed the ancient customs, with monks who had completed their Lent period leading the procession. The food and items collected during the ceremony will be sorted and sold at affordable prices, with proceeds going to support the temple’s activities.

The Tak Bat Devo ceremony is a deeply rooted tradition that continues to unite communities, both local and foreign, in the spirit of giving and religious devotion.





































