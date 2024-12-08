Pattaya police arrest Chinese man and Thai woman for public indecency at Jomtien Beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya Tourist Police arrested a Chinese man and a Thai woman, aged around 50-60 and 53, respectively, for engaging in public indecency at Jomtien Beach at 11:06 PM on December 6.

The arrest followed a report from tourists who witnessed the pair engaging in explicit sexual acts both on the beach and in the sea. According to witnesses, the woman was straddling the man while he was performing the act, disregarding the many onlookers who attempted to intervene. Despite shouts of disapproval, the couple continued their actions for over 30 minutes, loudly moaning in public view.







When the police arrived to arrest them, the two were still involved in the act. Officers ordered them to stop and took the foreign man into custody. The Thai woman, pretending to swim, later called for assistance, claiming she was unable to exit the water due to being naked. After being helped out of the water, she angrily questioned the officers about the reason for her arrest before being taken in for questioning at the Pattaya City Police Station.

Witnesses reported that the woman had been drinking at a nearby restaurant before meeting the foreign man. The pair was seen arguing on the beach, with initial observations suggesting a lovers’ quarrel. However, the situation soon escalated into inappropriate behavior, leading tourists to alert the authorities. Despite repeated warnings from bystanders, the couple ignored the protests and continued their actions until the police intervened.













































