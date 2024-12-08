Two major events in Pattaya attract tourists for spiritual visits and vibrant festivities

PATTAYA, Thailand – At Wat Phra Yai (Big Buddha Temple) on Pratumnak Hill in Pattaya, local reporters visited to observe the bustling tourism scene as the city hosted two major events that coincided with the weekend.

These events included the Pattaya International Jazz Festival 2024, held on December 6-7 at Pattaya Beach, and the 16th annual Naklua Walking & Eating Festival, which runs from December 7, to January 12.







The influx of both Thai and international tourists was evident, with many heading to Wat Phra Yai to pay respects to the Big Buddha, a 300-foot-tall statue that is a significant spiritual site for locals and a popular tourist destination. Situated atop a hill, the temple offers breathtaking views of the surrounding hills and the southern Pattaya coastline, especially at sunset, making it a highlight of the day for visitors.







































