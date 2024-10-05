British national arrested in Pattaya for home invasion and overstaying visa

PATTAYA, Thailand – Chonburi Immigration authorities along with Pattaya City Police, apprehended a key suspect, Mr. Davis, a 28-year-old British national on October 3. He was wanted on charges of nighttime home invasion and property damage in the Nongprue area, and for overstaying his visa in Thailand (over 120 days).







The arrest was made following a tip-off regarding Mr. Davis’s whereabouts. He had been hiding in Pattaya and was spotted walking along Pattaya Second Road. When officers approached him with a warrant, he attempted to flee but was unable to get far due to being under the influence of marijuana. Officers also found a small amount of marijuana in his possession.

Mr. Davis denied all charges, claiming he neither committed the crimes nor overstayed his visa. However, immigration records confirmed overstaying, and a valid arrest warrant was in place. He was taken into custody and handed over to Nongprue police for further legal proceedings. Authorities are now preparing to deport him after the legal process is complete.





































