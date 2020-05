Three foreigners were arrested after being caught swimming off a closed Pattaya beach. Their names and nationalities were not revealed.







The three were threatened with fines of up to 100,000 and a year in jail for violating the emergency decree which has closed all Pattaya-area beaches until at least May 31. Beaches were taped off to make it obvious they were closed.

A police drone spotted the foreigners swimming on a beach behind a hotel on Pratamnak Hill.