On May 8, Sukanya Gale owner and director of the Riviera Group led her senior management and staff to Pattaya City Hall where they met with Mayor Sonthaya Khunplome to present 100 relief bags filled with dried food and daily necessities for distribution to the people who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On hand to receive the care packages were Rattanachai Suthidechanai, City Advisor on Tourism and Culture, and Pumpipat (Rugby) Kamolnat secretary to the mayor.