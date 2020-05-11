Pattaya cloudy with scattered thunderstorms, lightning strikes warned

Weather Warning

“Summer Thunderstorms in Upper Thailand”

No. 9 Time Issued: May 11, 2020

From 11-13 May, the high-pressure system from China will extends to upper Thailand and the South China Sea.





The southerly and the southeasterly winds blow in with the humidity to over the upper country where hot to very hot weather occurs. Outbreaks of summer storms will be forecast for upper Thailand, accompanying with thunderstorms, lightning strikes and gusty winds. Hail is possible for some areas of the North, the Northeast, the East, and the Central regions. People in upper Thailand should stay safe from the severe weather conditions by keeping off outdoor places, large trees and unsecured buildings.

Pattaya City and Eastern Part Weather

Cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with gusty wind and hail mostly in Nakhon Nayok, PrachinBuri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 25-27 °C. Maximum temperature 33-36 °C. Southeasterly winds 10-30 km/hr. Wave below 1 meter and about 1 meter in thundershowers areas.















