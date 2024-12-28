Checkpoints set up across Pattaya to reduce drunk driving accidents during New Year holiday

PATTAYA, Thailand – During the New Year period, Pattaya police have stepped up their efforts to control drunk driving as part of the nationwide “10 Dangerous Days” campaign. Given Pattaya’s status as a major tourist destination, the local police force faces the dual challenge of ensuring the safety of both locals and tourists while maintaining law and order on the roads. In recent years, authorities have been focusing on high-traffic areas, setting up checkpoints to detect and prevent drunk driving, which is a significant cause of accidents during festive seasons.



On the first night of the campaign in 2024, Pattaya police successfully apprehended 10 individuals for drunk driving, highlighting their commitment to enforcing the law. The checkpoints, such as those set up on Pattaya Second Road near the Dolphin Roundabout, have been strategically placed to target areas with high foot traffic, ensuring that both drivers and pedestrians are safe.

However, while Pattaya police are making a concerted effort, controlling drunk driving during such a busy period remains challenging. The influx of tourists, many of whom are unfamiliar with local laws, combined with the festive atmosphere, increases the likelihood of traffic violations. The police have emphasized their zero-tolerance policy toward drunk driving, and this strong enforcement is crucial to reduce fatalities and injuries during the holiday season.



Overall, while Pattaya police are making significant strides in controlling drunk driving, continuous vigilance and public cooperation will be vital to ensuring that the city remains safe during New Year’s celebrations. The combination of heightened awareness, effective law enforcement, and strict penalties will hopefully lead to a reduction in traffic-related incidents during this high-risk period.







































