Pattaya orders immediate halt to unauthorized building construction in Soi Buakhao

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Wutthisak Rermkijakarn, along with Marut Uthaivattananon, Acting Head of the Building Control Division, led a team of municipal officers to inspect complaints from residents and tourists about ongoing construction work in Soi 10, Pattaya 2nd Road on January 9. The construction had reportedly been causing a significant nuisance due to the unregulated dust and noise, disturbing both locals and visitors.

Following the inspection, Deputy Mayor Wutthisak confirmed that the construction project, which involved the renovation of an old building into a four-story structure, had not received proper authorization from Pattaya City. Furthermore, it was found that the site had failed to comply with required building standards, including dust and noise control measures, causing considerable disruption to the surrounding area.



The building involved in the renovation was an older structure that had been taken over by a developer. However, the project lacked the necessary permits for both the construction and renovation processes. As a result, the Pattaya Building Control Office ordered an immediate cessation of the work. Additionally, the office will issue instructions to stop any further modifications to the building, halt its usage, and require the property owner to submit an application for approval in accordance with the legal procedures.

Deputy Mayor Wutthisak emphasized that all construction projects, especially in community and business areas frequented by tourists, must be properly authorized by Pattaya City. Unauthorized construction can severely impact the area’s image, particularly near hotels and other tourist accommodations. The local authorities will continue to enforce regulations to maintain the city’s appearance and quality of life for residents and visitors alike.







































