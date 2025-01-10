Sattahip Naval Base to host exciting National Children’s Day celebration

SATTAHIP, Thailand – The Sattahip Naval Base has announced an exciting lineup of activities for the 2025 National Children’s Day celebration, set to take place on Saturday, January 11, from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Chuk Samet Pier. Families, children, and youth are invited to participate in this fun-filled event designed to inspire and entertain.

The celebration will feature a variety of engaging activities, including guided tours of the Royal Thai Navy’s premier ships, such as HTMS Chakri Naruebet, HTMS Similan, HTMS Chang, and HTMS Bhumibol Adulyadej. Visitors can also watch thrilling demonstrations of military operations by the Royal Thai Navy SEALs and enjoy a “Fancy Drill” synchronized to music.



Military enthusiasts will appreciate exhibits showcasing armored patrol vehicles (BTR), amphibious assault vehicles (AAV), anti-aircraft weaponry, artillery systems, and advanced firing control systems. The event will also include live music, stage performances, and a host of free treats such as food, ice cream, drinks, souvenirs, and prizes.

The Sattahip Naval Base encourages families to bring their children for a day filled with joy, discovery, and unforgettable memories. This annual event is part of the National Children’s Day celebrations across the country, aimed at recognizing and celebrating the nation’s future generation.

For more information, families can contact the Sattahip Naval Base directly. Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate Children’s Day with thrilling naval displays and family fun!







































