Pattaya to revamp Youth Sports Center with master plan development; total value 114 million baht

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Kritsana Boonsawad announced plans to upgrade the city’s Youth Sports Center to better serve the community’s growing needs and enhance public health on January 7. The current facilities are facing significant deterioration, and the existing sports activity spaces are insufficient to accommodate the city’s development and population growth. In response, a comprehensive Master Plan is being developed to modernize the center and provide improved services to residents.

The project, led by N Asset Co., Ltd. as the consultant, aims to align the new design with Pattaya’s urban expansion while prioritizing functionality, safety, and aesthetics. The revamped center will feature upgraded sports facilities, including football, basketball, volleyball, futsal, sepak takraw, and beach volleyball courts, along with a central stadium with seating for 630 spectators. Additional structures such as a gymnasium, a library, an eco-science center for children, retail spaces, athlete accommodations, and parking facilities will also be included.



The new development seeks to create an inclusive environment for education, recreation, and skill development, offering opportunities for youth and residents to engage in sports, art, music, and other activities. While the initiative is currently in its preliminary design phase, further updates will be shared as progress continues, with the ultimate goal of enhancing the quality of life and community well-being in Pattaya.

The total construction value is as follows:

Outdoor sports field, public restroom, and shops: 49,500,000 baht

Football field renovation and construction of grandstand seating at the Youth Center: 64,400,000 baht. Total construction value: 113,900,000 baht













































