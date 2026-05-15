Pattaya clears blocked alley after complaints over public space misuse

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya municipal officers carried out a cleanup and enforcement operation in a narrow South Pattaya alley after residents complained about personal belongings being piled up and obstructing public access. The operation took place on May 15 inside a side street branching off Soi Kor Phai in South Pattaya, where officials found items placed along public areas, affecting traffic flow and creating difficulties for pedestrians and motorists attempting to pass through the already narrow roadway.







City enforcement officers removed the obstructing items and transported them to Pattaya City Hall for storage as part of efforts to restore order and improve accessibility for local residents. Officials stressed that public areas are not meant to serve as private storage spaces, noting that the situation had caused ongoing inconvenience for people using the alley on a daily basis. The action forms part of Pattaya’s broader efforts to improve urban order, reduce public obstruction problems, and maintain a cleaner and safer environment for residents and visitors alike. Residents can report blocked public areas, traffic obstructions, and other city concerns through the Pattaya City Hotline 1337, available 24 hours a day.

















































