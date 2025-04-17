Pattaya officials warn high-pressure water guns could knock motorcyclists off their bikes

PATTAYA, Thailand – As Songkran celebrations continue in Pattaya, authorities are issuing strong warnings about the dangers of high-pressure water guns, which have been seen frequently around popular areas like Soi 6, Soi Buakhao and Jomtien. These water guns, which are significantly more powerful than typical water guns, can cause serious injury, even leading to people being knocked off motorcycles or causing accidents.

One concerned local shared, “I’ve seen a lot of these high-pressure water guns being sold around Soi Buakhao. Some people even try to sell them secretly around Jomtien.” Another added, “These water guns are everywhere right now, but rest assured, if the authorities catch you using or selling them, they will take action. The force of the water is so strong that it could even throw someone off a bike!”







The Pattaya authorities have been clear in their stance: “These high-pressure water guns are dangerous. When someone gets hit, they can be thrown off balance, and it’s extremely risky. We are confiscating these water guns from both the sellers and the users,” said an official from the local police department.

The comments from the public reflect growing concern over the increasing use of these potentially hazardous water guns during the Songkran festival. The force of the water is strong enough to knock people off their feet, leading to possible injuries.

With the threat of serious accidents looming, the authorities have vowed to take action against anyone caught with these high-pressure water guns, urging everyone to follow safety guidelines to ensure a fun and safe Songkran celebration.



























