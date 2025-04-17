Pattaya residents uphold Songkran traditions with sand pagoda ceremony at Wat Suthawat

PATTAYA, Thailand – Locals in the Mab Yai Lia community, in east Pattaya, came together at Wat Suthawat to participate in the traditional sand pagoda-building ceremony, a cherished cultural activity held annually during Songkran. The event aimed to preserve ancient customs, honor Buddhist values, and strengthen bonds within the community.

The ceremony was part of the temple’s Songkran festivities taking place from April 12 to 18, organized under the guidance of Phra Maha Thaworn Thanavaro, Ph.D., district chief monk of Banglamung and abbot of Wat Suthawat. On April 15, residents gathered to build sand pagodas (Phra Chedi Sai) as an offering of Buddhist worship (Phutthabucha) and to mark the traditional “Wan Haab” and “Wan Lai” days.







According to tradition, building sand pagodas symbolizes returning grains of sand that have unknowingly been carried away from temple grounds. The ritual is believed to bring great spiritual merit, ensuring good fortune in this life and the next—including freedom from hell, future rebirths as esteemed humans with wealth and honor, and ascension to heaven.

The ceremony also featured a blessing led by Ms. Ratchaneekorn Chantrasena, Deputy Permanent Secretary of Nongprue Municipality, who lit incense and candles to pay homage to the Triple Gem before participants made their offerings together in a collective act of Buddhist reflection.

Beyond its religious importance, the event served as a way to unite the community in joyful celebration, reinforcing social harmony and continuity of cultural heritage.



























