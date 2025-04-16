Malaysia’s Prime Minister Set for Working Visit to Thailand on April 17

BANGKOK, Thailand – Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia, is scheduled to undertake a Working Visit to Thailand on 17 April 2025. During this visit, he will hold a meeting with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra of Thailand at the Government House. The visit aims to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries, building upon the Thai Prime Minister’s official visit to Malaysia on 16 December 2024 and their recent telephone conversation on 5 April 2025.







The two leaders are expected to engage in discussions on key areas of bilateral cooperation, including connectivity, trade, tourism, security, and efforts to promote peace and development in border regions. Additionally, they are set to explore avenues for enhancing collaboration between Thailand and Malaysia — particularly in the context of Malaysia’s current role as ASEAN Chair — to further advance regional integration. (PRD)



























