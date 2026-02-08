Brazen thief climbs window, steals cash drawer from popular dessert shop in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A dessert shop owner in Pattaya has filed a police complaint after a bold thief broke into his shop late at night, stealing a cash drawer containing more than 5,000 baht — all while being clearly captured on CCTV, Feb 5.

The incident was reported by Athit Prayatsap, 46, owner of the well-known dessert shop “Khanom Mae,” located inside a Bangchak petrol station in South Pattaya. He provided CCTV footage to the media as evidence to help authorities track down the suspect.







According to Chanthajorn Wisedsin, 20, a shop employee, the incident came to light when she visited the shop on her day off. She had been working a temporary job at a nearby clothing store and used her key to enter the dessert shop to retrieve some chairs. Upon entering, she noticed items inside the shop had been rummaged through and left in disarray. Initially alarmed but unsure, she checked the cashier counter and discovered the cash drawer was missing.

She immediately photographed the scene and alerted the shop owner, who then reviewed the CCTV footage. The recordings showed the burglary occurred on Feb 2 at around 10:41 p.m. The suspect was clearly seen climbing through a side window to gain access to the shop. Despite multiple CCTV cameras installed throughout the premises, the thief appeared unfazed, calmly searching the shop before removing the entire cash drawer.

An inspection later confirmed that the stolen drawer contained 5,300 baht in cash. The suspect fled the scene by climbing back out through the same window, with the entire theft taking only a short time.





Following the incident, Mr. Athit filed a formal complaint with Pol. Lt. Sanya Jaichan, an investigator at Nong Prue Police Station, urging officers to identify and apprehend the suspect using the CCTV evidence.

He also warned fellow business operators in the area to tighten security measures and regularly check their safety systems to prevent similar incidents from happening again.



































