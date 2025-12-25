Pattaya steps in as residents protest noisy lion and dragon dance soliciting

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya municipal enforcement officers have taken action against a group performing lion and dragon dances to solicit money without permission in the Buakhao area, following multiple complaints from residents and business operators.

The operation took place on December 24 after reports that the group had been moving through sois, creating loud noise late at night and requesting donations from the public and shop owners without official authorization. Officers confirmed the activity violated local regulations governing public performances and fundraising.







The performers were taken to the Pattaya Municipal Enforcement Centre, where they were fined under municipal regulations. Officials said the action was part of ongoing efforts to maintain public order and respond to community concerns, particularly regarding noise disturbances and unregulated solicitation.

Residents welcomed the enforcement, noting that similar groups had been appearing frequently across Pattaya, often late at night and in residential areas, causing disruption and discomfort.

Municipal officers urged the public to report unauthorized fundraising or disruptive activities directly to city authorities for prompt inspection and action.



































