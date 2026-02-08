Pattaya polls close smoothly as voters turn out to watch vote count

PATTAYA, Thailand – The atmosphere during the closing of polling stations for the Chonburi MP election and national referendum was orderly and upbeat on Saturday evening, with many residents turning out to observe the vote counting process, Feb 8.

At 5:00 p.m., polling officially closed at voting stations located at Pattaya City School 4. Election officials immediately began counting ballots at the polling units before preparing to forward them to Pattaya City. Members of the public, particularly supporters and representatives of various candidate teams, gradually arrived to watch the counting, creating a lively and anticipatory atmosphere.







Throughout the day — from the opening of polls in the morning until closing time — no reports of election law violations were recorded in the area. After polls closed, officials carefully counted all three types of ballots and cross-checked them against the total number of voters to ensure accuracy and transparency.

At Pattaya City School 4, which houses four polling units, unofficial preliminary results showed the People’s Party leading in three units, while the Bhumjaithai Party led in one unit.



Once counting at the polling stations is completed, ballot boxes and results will be transported to Pattaya City Hall, which serves as the election operations center for Chonburi’s Constituency 9, covering Pattaya City and Nong Prue Municipality. Officials will then consolidate results from all 161 polling units in the constituency.

Election authorities estimate that unofficial results for the MP election and the Nong Prue municipal mayor and council members will be known by around 9:00 p.m.



































