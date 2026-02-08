Afternoon rain fails to deter voters at Pattaya polling stations

PATTAYA, Thailand – Afternoon rain did little to discourage voters from turning out to cast their ballots and take part in the national referendum at Ban Thang Rotfai School in Pattaya, Feb 8.

Reporters said intermittent rainfall during the afternoon resulted in lighter crowds compared with the morning period. However, eligible voters continued to arrive steadily to exercise their rights in the MP election and referendum.







The polling station comprises five voting units, serving voters from Moo 5 and Moo 6 in Nongprue, with a total of 4,275 eligible voters. Election officials were on hand to facilitate the process in an orderly manner, while maintaining safety and security measures throughout the voting period.

Despite the less-than-ideal weather conditions, many voters said they were determined to come out and vote, citing their civic duty and a desire to play a role in shaping the country’s political future.

Election officials also reminded voters to check their eligibility and prepare the necessary documents in advance, to ensure the election proceeded smoothly, transparently, and fairly.



































