Pattaya completes Soi Siam Country Club road upgrade, residents praise quality but call for wider fixes

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City has announced the completion of road improvement works along Soi Phornpraphanimit (Soi Siam Country Club), marking another milestone in the city’s ongoing infrastructure upgrade program.

City officials said the project, completed on Jan. 13, focused on resurfacing the road and improving drainage covers to ensure a smoother and safer driving experience. Officials clarified that existing manhole covers must remain in place for safety and maintenance reasons and cannot be permanently sealed over.







The update sparked extensive public discussion online, with many residents praising the improved quality of the road surface. Several motorcyclists said the newly installed manhole covers are level and no longer cause vibration, calling the work “excellent” and urging the city to replicate the same standard on other roads.

However, the completion of the project also prompted a wave of broader concerns and suggestions. Residents called for similar upgrades on major routes including Pattaya Second Road, Sukhumvit Road, Railway Road, Thung Klom-Tan Man Road, and intersections near Phornpraphanimit and the railway line, citing uneven surfaces, potholes, poor visibility, and traffic congestion.

Others urged the city to address related issues such as road markings, traffic signal installation at dangerous junctions, sidewalk construction for pedestrian safety, cleanup of leftover construction debris, and better traffic management during roadworks. Some commenters also expressed frustration over repeated excavation by utility agencies after roads are newly repaired.

Despite mixed feedback, many residents welcomed the progress, saying the improved road conditions are more in line with Pattaya’s status as an international tourist city. City officials said public feedback is being monitored and will be considered as planning continues for future road, sidewalk, and utility improvement projects across Pattaya.







































