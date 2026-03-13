Pattaya officials respond after couple sleeping outside shop scares off customers

PATTAYA, Thailand – Officers from Pattaya City Municipal Enforcement Department were called to inspect an area outside a local shop on March 13 after complaints that a man and a woman were sleeping in front of the premises, creating an uncomfortable atmosphere that discouraged customers from entering.

Authorities found one male and one female lying near the storefront. During an initial check, officers observed that the woman appeared to be unwell. Officials approached the pair, spoke with them, and attempted to provide assistance.

The officers then coordinated with rescuers from the Sawang Boriboon to transport the woman to a hospital for further evaluation.

However, the woman declined to go to the hospital. Officials therefore spoke with the pair to explain the situation and asked them to move away from the area in order to prevent further disruption to nearby businesses and members of the public.

City officials said residents or business operators who encounter similar issues affecting public order can report them to Pattaya City Hall through the municipal hotline 1337, which operates 24 hours a day.









































