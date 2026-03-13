5-year-old boy’s ankle trapped in motorcycle wheel, rescuers rush to help near Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Rescue workers rushed to assist a five-year-old boy whose ankle became trapped in the wheel of a motorcycle along Sukhumvit Road in Sattahip, near Pattaya, in an incident that prompted warnings to parents about child safety on motorbikes.

The emergency call was received at around 6:00 p.m. on March 12 by the Sawang Rojanathammasathan in Sattahip. Rescue teams and paramedics were immediately dispatched to the scene near kilometer marker 5 in the Phlu Ta Luang area of Chonburi Province.

Upon arrival, rescuers found a black Honda Wave motorcycle parked by the roadside. A five-year-old boy was seated on the motorcycle with his lower left leg trapped in the wheel spokes. The child was crying in pain and shock as his parents stood nearby trying to comfort him.

Rescue workers carefully used cutting tools to remove several spokes from the wheel before safely freeing the child’s leg.

Initial examination revealed a wound around the boy’s ankle. Rescuers provided first aid at the scene before transporting him to Sattahip Hospital Km.10 for further medical evaluation.







According to initial reports, the child had been riding on the back of the motorcycle when his leg accidentally slipped into the wheel spokes, causing it to become trapped.

Fortunately, rescuers were able to free the boy safely, though officials are urging parents to ensure children are properly seated and protected when riding on motorcycles.



































