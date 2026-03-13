Tattoo artist accuses Russian tourist of groping her in Pattaya, CCTV captures incident

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 23-year-old tattoo artist filed a police complaint after alleging that a Russian tourist groped her outside her shop in Pattaya, with the incident captured clearly on CCTV.

The woman, identified as Kunsiri, reported the incident to investigators at Pattaya City Police Station on March 12 and provided CCTV footage to help authorities track down the suspect.

Kunsiri said the incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on March 11 at her tattoo shop located on Soi 5 off Pattaya Second Road. She explained that she had stepped outside the shop to smoke and chat with tourists who often approach her about tattoo services.

According to her account, two foreign men speaking Russian approached and asked about getting tattoos. She told them that prices start at about 2,000 baht. While she was explaining the details, the men began holding both of her arms, which she initially thought was simply to look at her tattoos.

However, she said that one of the men, described as a tall, strongly built foreigner wearing a white shirt, suddenly reached out and grabbed her chest before quickly walking away from the scene.







Shocked by the incident, she immediately went to report the matter to police.

Police at Pattaya City Police Station said investigators have already reviewed the CCTV footage and dispatched officers to the area while detectives work to identify and locate the suspect for legal action.



































