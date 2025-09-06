Pattaya officials probe dispute over blocked public pathway in Sukhumvit Soi 61

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City officials have launched an investigation into a dispute over a blocked village pathway in Sukhumvit Soi 61, which residents claim has been a shared public access route for years.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet and Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai, accompanied by city executives and representatives from the State Railway of Thailand, visited the site after complaints from villagers who allege their right of passage has been obstructed by a landowner. Residents cited easement rights and requested that authorities intervene.







Mayor Poramet emphasized the city’s commitment to public welfare. “This case directly affects residents. Pattaya City prioritizes the public interest and will conduct a detailed investigation into land ownership and the status of the pathway. We will also consult with relevant agencies and the landowner to find an appropriate resolution,” he said.

City engineering and legal departments have been instructed to assess whether the pathway closure violates the law. If it is confirmed to be a public path or legally recognized easement, authorities will take legal action, including removing illegal barriers, to restore access and safety for the community.



































