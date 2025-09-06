Pattaya flood-prone areas at risk as heavy rains continue

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Meteorological Department has issued warnings that heavy rains will continue to affect flood-prone areas in Pattaya and surrounding Eastern provinces over the next 24 hours. Residents and visitors are advised to exercise caution, as accumulated rainfall may trigger flash floods and runoff, particularly in low-lying zones and near hillsides.

A trough of low pressure remains over parts of Northern, Central, and Northeastern Thailand, while a moderate southwest monsoon continues over the Andaman Sea, the Southern region, and the Gulf of Thailand.







In Pattaya, thunderstorms are expected over much of the area, with some heavy downpours likely. Temperatures will range from 23–34°C, with southwest winds at 15–35 km/h. Coastal waves in the Gulf may reach 1–2 meters, rising above 2 meters in stormy conditions. Authorities have advised boat operators and fishermen to avoid traveling in rough waters.

Residents and tourists in flood-prone zones are urged to stay alert, follow official updates, and take precautions to protect life and property.



































