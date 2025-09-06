Pattaya installs giant fans in schools to keep students cool

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City is taking proactive measures to ensure the comfort of students by installing large industrial fans in schools under its jurisdiction. The initiative aims to provide a cooler and more comfortable environment for students, especially during the hottest hours of the day.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, affectionately known by locals as “Beer,” has overseen the installation process, ensuring the fans are safely positioned for maximum effectiveness without compromising student safety. City officials have coordinated closely with school staff to manage installation logistics, highlighting the commitment to both comfort and safety.







Parents and students have expressed appreciation for the initiative. Many noted that even a single giant fan provides significant relief from the heat, making school days much more enjoyable. The move has also been praised as a thoughtful measure that reflects Pattaya City’s focus on the well-being of its younger residents.

Mayor Poramet has emphasized that the city remains dedicated to enhancing school facilities and ensuring students have a safe, comfortable, and supportive learning environment.



































